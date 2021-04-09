Critical Review: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asana and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50 MiX Telematics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $34.09, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Asana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 6.39% 10.94% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and MiX Telematics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics $145.65 million 2.37 $10.99 million $0.69 20.65

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Asana on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers vehicle recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, track and react bureau, driver performance management, driving monitoring, field services management, driver engagement, fuel management and security solutions, and driver identification solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle cameras. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 818,487 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

