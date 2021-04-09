CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $265.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $194.45 and last traded at $196.23. 53,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,140,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.45.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

