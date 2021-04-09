Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $3.96 million and $23,857.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,965,683 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

