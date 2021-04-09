Crypto Sports Price Up 0.8% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.18 million and $945.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

