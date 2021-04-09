CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $785,834.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,553 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

