Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $224.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

