Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $828,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 138.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

TTD stock opened at $690.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.44, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.55 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

