Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $683.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $674.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $656.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

