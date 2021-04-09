Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 224 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

