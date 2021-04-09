CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.11

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 7105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

