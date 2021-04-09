CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.11

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 7105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit