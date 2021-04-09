CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.40. CytRx shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 44,095 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

CytRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

