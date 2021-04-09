DA Davidson Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.66.

Shares of C opened at $72.33 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.