Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $392.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 4237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374 ($4.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.78. The stock has a market cap of £855.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

