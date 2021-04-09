Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $920.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $852.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 972,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,688. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

