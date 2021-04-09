Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.