Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $256.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $140.27 and a 52-week high of $232.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

