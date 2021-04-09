Datawallet Hits Market Cap of $501,601.42 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $501,601.42 and $9,391.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

