David M. Cole Sells 3,700 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$15,360.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,388,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,914,676.53.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$21,069.14.

On Monday, April 5th, David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total value of C$12,553.20.

Shares of EMX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.98 million and a P/E ratio of -55.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

