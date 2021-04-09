Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 1,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,708. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

