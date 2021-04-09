Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 143.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the period. GoodRx comprises approximately 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after buying an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 18,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,517. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,962 shares of company stock worth $69,101,192 in the last ninety days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit