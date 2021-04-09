Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 143.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the period. GoodRx comprises approximately 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after buying an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 18,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,517. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,962 shares of company stock worth $69,101,192 in the last ninety days.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

