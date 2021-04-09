Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

STZ traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.43. 104,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.