Decentraland One Day Volume Tops $406.63 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $406.63 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00054530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.67 or 0.00622218 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,476,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,105,613 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

