DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.