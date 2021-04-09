DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.90 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

