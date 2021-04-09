DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,924 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.