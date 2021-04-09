DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 94 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

