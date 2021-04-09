Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

DENN opened at $18.15 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Denny’s by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 272,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

