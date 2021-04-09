Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

