DexKit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DexKit has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges. DexKit has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00291309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.10 or 0.00767117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,396.02 or 1.00418283 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00726473 BTC.

DexKit Coin Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

