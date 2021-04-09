Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.64. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

