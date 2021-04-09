Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of Perrigo worth $128,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

