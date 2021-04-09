Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $123,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

