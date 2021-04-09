Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $119,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.64.

AAP stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.33 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

