DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 7,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.97. 2,106,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,091. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $4,976,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

