Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,700.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson acquired 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,285.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Reeson acquired 24,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,920.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

Shares of TSE MGA opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$77.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.