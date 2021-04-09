Dover Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 819 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

NYSE DOV opened at $138.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $141.12.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.