Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Francis J. Pelzer Sells 16,880 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 644,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.18.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.