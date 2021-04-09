Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

