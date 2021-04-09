Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $154.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

EXP traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 239,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,016. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $139.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.