Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Raised by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 594.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,465. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

