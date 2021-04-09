Eaton Vance Management Buys 45,427 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.39% of Middlesex Water worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

