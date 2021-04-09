Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $7,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

