Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

