Eaton Vance Management Purchases 817,968 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 893,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $63,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $498,176 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.00 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

