Eaton Vance Management Purchases 9,200 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,360,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.60. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

