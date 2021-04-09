Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.15.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $836.29 million, a PE ratio of 130.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.