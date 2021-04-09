Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.91. 365,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

