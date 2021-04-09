Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.45.

EW opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,530 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,913. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 152,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 37,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

