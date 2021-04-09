Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 47,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 571,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

