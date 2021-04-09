Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

